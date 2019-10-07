



— They call it the blue wall of silence – police refusing to turn over critical body camera video to a family whose home was wrongly raided.

This comes as a new family comes forward to CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini, saying they also are victims of wrong raids.

Dominique Wilson wants the video of what happened to her and her children.

“Those are my legal rights,” she said.

She said she and her children were ordered to come out of their house with their hands up, and they demonstrated by walking down their front stairs doing so before CBS 2’s camera.

WATCH the full documentary “[un]warranted,” with CBS 2’s Dave Savini.

Right now, Wilson and her family can only show us what they say Chicago Police did to them when they raided their home.

“They made me stand up straight and my hands just behind my back, and they had them tight,” said Wilson’s 8-year-old son, Royal Smart.

Police are accused of using force on the children, and making the family stand in the cold wet rain for hours.

“I was worried about my sister most, because she’s only 6 years old,” Royal said.

They believe police body camera video will reveal police misconduct.

Savini: “What do you believe that body camera footage will show when it comes to your 8-year-old son?”

Wilson: “It’s going to show them placing my 8-year-old son in handcuffs; how scared he was – traumatized.”

“My legs were shaking,” Royal said.

Wilson said she has “every right to see those videos.”

But the city refused to turn over their body cam video over, not to Wilson, and not to CBS 2.

Our Freedom of Information Act requests were denied.

Savini: “Do you think they’re hiding something?”

Wilson:? “Yes. They’re hiding that they put rifles to me and my children’s heads.”

During our yearlong investigation of bad Chicago police raids, the CPD has refused so much.

They have blocked access to public records. Meanwhile, Supt. Eddie Johnson has also refused more than a dozen requests for a one-on-one interview.

His chief communications officer, Anthony Guglielmi, said the superintendent does not have the time, and CBS 2’s ratings are not high enough, for him to do an interview on this topic.

Thus, he refuses to talk about our yearlong investigation and all those impacted by bad traumatizing raid – a refusal while new wrong raids cases keep rolling in.

Meet the Tate family. They were met by high-powered rifles and handguns, and are the latest to come forward saying police raided the wrong address; that officers shattered their door and stormed their apartment.

“I kept saying: ‘I have a baby! I have a baby!’ And it was like he wasn’t listening,” said wrong raid victim Cierra Harbin.

Guns were pointed at the baby and entire family, just like the Wilson family.

“Someone’s going to have to be held accountable for it,” Wilson said.

The CPD confirms they do have 16 hours of video from the Wilson raid but claim it’s too much to review and release. But the CPD had no problem releasing 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.

Savini: “What does it do to the public when they won’t turn over the body camera footage?”

Wilson: “They have no integrity.”

The Wilson family sued the Chicago Police Department. Just last week, a judge ordered the CPD to turn over the body camera video.