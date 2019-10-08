CHICAGO (CBS)– With nine days until a possible teacher strike, both the city and the Chicago Teachers’ Union are blaming one another for the lack of progress.
Now, Chicago pastors are pushing CPS and CTU to get back to the bargaining table and get a deal done.
CTU president Jesse Sharkey and CTU delegates talked with faith leaders and community activists Tuesday morning.
Pastors said a strike would only hurt students.
CPS offered a 16 % pay raise over five years, while CTU proposed a 15% pay raise over three years. The union also wants more social workers, counselors, nurses and librarians.
Adding more urgency to get a deal done, SEIU workers at the park district could also go on strike on Oct.17.