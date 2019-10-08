AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The Illinois Masonic Temple in Aurora went up in flames late Monday night, and firefighters are still working to put out the fire.
Police blocked most of the roads leading to the building, but from a distance smoke and firefighters using a ladder truck to try to put out the flames can be seen.
5:30 A.M.: The Aurora Fire Dept continues to address the fire at the Masonic Temple. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.
The following ROADS ARE CLOSED:
•Lincoln Ave. from Downer Pl. to Clark St.
•Benton St. from Fourth St. to LaSalle St.
•Clark St. from Fourth St. to LaSalle St.
— City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) October 8, 2019
Multiple fire crews were on scene working to put out the fire as huge flames and smoke were shooting out of the building.
The overnight fire was so intense that more than 400 people were without power.
A ComEd map shows some were back online a few hours later.
The building was built in 1922, but it has been abandoned for some time now.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.