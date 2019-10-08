CHICAGO (CBS)– FBI officials are searching for a man wanted in connection with two Illinois bank robberies.
The U.S. Bank located at 6201 Cermak Rd. in Berwyn, Illinois, was robbed on Sept. 25. The U.S. bank located at 11159 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago, was robbed on Oct. 8.
Police said the unknown male offender is 6 feet tall, in his 20s to 30s and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt in both incidents.
The offender was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.
The FBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.