CHICAGO (CBS) — PAWS Chicago will be opening a new outreach center in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, which the organization calls a “pet resource desert.”
According to PAWS Englewood has no veterinarians, pet supply stores, or spay/neuter options.
The new community center will celebrate its grand opening Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m.
The facility will provide spay/neuter events, veterinary exams and medical care, a pet food pantry and community outreach events, among other things, to help fill the gap of care for pets in the neighborhood.
The PAWS Chicago Englewood Outreach Center will be located at 910 W. 65th St. inside St. Staphens Lutheran.