CHICAGO (CBS)– Volunteers from Special Spaces Illinois and Feld Entertainment are renovating a dinosaur room for an 11-year-old cancer patient.
Peter was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in May and is now in remission. He is a big fan of dinosaurs and is excited about the makeover.
CBS 2 cameras were in Norridge as volunteers arrived at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday with a van full of supplies to make-over Peter’s room.
When they’re done, he’ll have new bedding, new LED lights, a new desk and a dinosaur mural.
“Whatever the kids can imagine, we try to do,” Special Spaces associate director Christy Gallagher said.
The projects done by Special spaces are meant to give children, dealing with serious illnesses, a place to escape and encourage their imaginations.
Peter left a thank you note for volunteers saying he was so excited, he wanted to time travel to this day to see his new room.