CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound Dan Ryan Expressway was closed for a period of time Tuesday night following a shooting.
The shooting happened on northbound Dan Ryan at 87th Street around 2:57 p.m., Illinois State Police said.
State police spoke with four men all in one car who were involved in the incident – two of them were shot.
The right front-seat passenger, 22, and the right back-seat passenger, 20, were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver, 28, and left back-seat passenger, 21, were uninjured, state police said.
State Police said the men in the car drove themselves to Jackson Park Hospital after the shooting.
Hours after the shooting, state police closed the northbound lanes between 79th and 91st streets as they searched for shell casings.
All lanes were back open by 8:30 p.m.