Central Avenue, Eisenhower Expressway, Woman Hit By Bus

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was seriously hurt when she was hit by a bus Tuesday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The accident happened at 4:20 p.m. on the eastbound Eisenhower (I-290) at Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by the bus, police said.

All lanes of the eastbound Eisenhower at Central Avenue were shut down after the accident, state police said.

State Police did not provide information about the kind of bus involved or what the pedestrian was doing on the expressway.