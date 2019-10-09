CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old cancer patient woke up in his new Jurassic themed room Wednesday morning after volunteers from Special Spaces Illinois and Feld Entertainment came for a surprise renovation.
Peter says his favorite part about his new room is either the brick wall or the dinosaur with the monocle. He says he requested the monocle and top hat on the stuffed dinosaur in his room when he learned of his surprise.
He says he really likes his new surprise.
“It made me feel really good. I was jumping around the whole day waiting to go home,” he said.
Volunteers said part of the reason for Peter’s new room is to host friends if he’s not feeling up to going out. Peter says he already invited his friend Connor over.