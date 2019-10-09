CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a bank robber who targeted the same TCF Bank branch about two years apart in Oak Lawn.
The man, who is black, in his 40s and 5 foot, 10 inches, robbed a TCF Bank located at 10350 South Pulaski Road on Nov. 17, 2017 at 12:52 p.m.
Picture here:
The FBI believes the same suspect robbed the same branch on Tuesday at 12:23 p.m.
Picture here:
Anyone with information regarding this suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.