CHICAGO (CBS) — The zaniness surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson hit the United Center Wednesday night, and the rookie phenom stole the show from the Bulls in a preseason tune-up.
At one point, the Bulls blew a 23-point lead.
Williamson is already proving he is going to be a force. In transition, he dished it to Lonzo Ball, who in turned lobbed it up as Williamson slammed it in for an early 8-4 lead against the Bulls for the Pelicans.
Williamson finished with a game high 29 points on 12 of 13 from the floor.
As for the Bulls, rookie Coby White had some moves of his own – getting his defender off balance and going up and under for the score. He brought the score to 26-23 Bulls before the first quarter was over, and he had 13 points.
Zach Lavine had 28 points.
But the wheels fell off after the starters left the game, and the Bulls ended up losing 127-125.