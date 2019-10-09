LIVE UPDATES: City Releases Inspector General's Reports On Officers Accused Of Covering Up Laquan McDonald ShootingThe reports shed new light on how the city’s top watchdog says the officers tried to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke, who has since been convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014.

9-Year-Old Charged With Murder In 5 Illinois Fire Deaths"It was a heavy decision," Minger said. "It's a tragedy, but at the end of the day, it's charging a very young person with one of the most serious crimes we have. But I just think it needs to be done at this point, for finality."

Metra Unveils Its New Budget And New Plans For UpgradesMetra wants to start buying new railcars and locomotives. It also want to start fixing up the ones they already have. There are also plans to upgrade the accessibility of stations and parking lots.

Juarez High School Staff Member Removed From School After Student Says Man Exposed HimselfA staff member at Juarez high school has been removed from the campus after "an allegation that one of our staff members engaged inappropriately with a student," the school's principal said in a letter to parents.