By Ed Curran and Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures were climbing into the 70s Wednesday afternoon as the Chicago area was treated to one more sunny and warm autumn day in Chicago.
But a change is on the way.
Clouds increase Wednesday evening and Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day. We increase the chance to see isolated showers late in the day on Thursday, but the best chance for rain comes at night and continues into Friday.
A cold front moves through by Friday afternoon and the atmosphere begins to dry out Saturday with a cold wind from the west that gusts to 30 mph.
Much colder air slides into Chicago for the weekend.
FORECAST:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low in the middle 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, isolated PM showers, high in the low 70s.
Friday: Rain, wind, high in the upper 60s but falling in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Turning very cold, mid 30s at O’Hare.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 50.