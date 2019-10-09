Filed Under:Ed Curran, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather

By Ed Curran and Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures were climbing into the 70s Wednesday afternoon as the Chicago area was treated to one more sunny and warm autumn day in Chicago.

But a change is on the way.

Clouds increase Wednesday evening and Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day. We increase the chance to see isolated showers late in the day on Thursday, but the best chance for rain comes at night and continues into Friday.

FutureCast: 7 p.m. Friday

A cold front moves through by Friday afternoon and the atmosphere begins to dry out Saturday with a cold wind from the west that gusts to 30 mph.

FutureCast: 5 p.m. Friday

Much colder air slides into Chicago for the weekend.

FutureCast: Noon Thursday

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low in the middle 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, isolated PM showers, high in the low 70s.
Friday: Rain, wind, high in the upper 60s but falling in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Turning very cold, mid 30s at O’Hare.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 50.