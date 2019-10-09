CHICAGO (CBS) — Investing in legalized marijuana may be over in Illinois before it even starts.
A company called MedMen sells cannabis in 12 states. But on Tuesday, it backed out of a deal to buy a Chicago-based pot company called PharmaCann because stocks for pot are down.
But that didn’t stop people from heading to an open forum Tuesday night to ask why pot stores aren’t opening in downtown Chicago next year.
That was just one of the topics people brought up at Malcolm X college Tuesday night.
Some people passionately argued against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s idea to ban sales in the central business district. They’re concerned it would limit accessibility for people with mobility challenges.
The panel that fielded questions said they believe dispensaries will eventually be allowed everywhere.
Another forum is set for Wednesday night at 6:00 at Kennedy-King College.