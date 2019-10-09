  • CBS 2On Air

By Eric Cox
Filed Under:Fullerton Parkway, home invasion, Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a violent home invasion on Fullerton Parkway in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. in the Beachwalk Apartments at 420 W. Fullerton Pkwy. just east of Clark Street. The building is mostly made up of studio and one bedroom apartments.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was inside her apartment when she heard a knock on the door. When she answered her door, three men rushed into inside.

Police said the men hit the woman several times in the head and pointed a gun at her.

The men went on to steal miscellaneous items from the apartment before running off, police said. A police source said the items were mostly electronics.

The woman was handcuffed with taped over her mouth and then ran to a neighbor’s apartment to get help after the violent robbery.

The woman was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, according to police. She was still recovering Wednesday morning.

As of 10:20 p.m., no one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating.

