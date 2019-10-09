



Ray Donovan ” returns to Showtime for season seven on Sunday, November 17 and that means Josh Pais’s flashy character Stu Feldman will be making his way back to a TV screen near you.

Pais has worked with some of the best in Hollywood like Bruce Willis, Meryl Streep, and Russell Crowe, but he says working closely with Liev Schreiber and playing Feldman puts “Ray Donovan” in a total different category.

“The design for this guy is he goes to a store and asks for whatever is the most expensive shirt,” said Pais in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I’ve never had $800 shoes and they were sneakers. It transports you into a slight douche mode. Each season there is an evolution of all the characters and the characters’ stories. Underneath everything he [Liev] is a real sweetheart teddy bear, but he brings it. I play a guy that has all the money and all the amenities and is empty inside.”

In addition to “Ray Donovan”, moviegoers will also have the opportunity to see Pais alongisde Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” The new film from Todd Phillips is already number one domestically and internationally and this is the biggest movie by far that Pais has ever been a part of.

“I heard Joaquin Phoenix, I heard Joker, and I heard it was going to be filmed like an independent movie,” said Pais. “I just really wanted to be in it. I met with Todd and we hit it off. Being on set, there was a vibe that Joaquin was going to take it there and bring his game full on. There was so much concentration when we were filming and everyone brought their best game. Everyone knew that Joaquin was digging deep and the set was so focused.”

Pais will also be appearing in another potentially huge box office smash called “Motherless Brooklyn” with Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Willem Dafoe. While Pais has worked with Norton before, this project gave him the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business in Baldwin.

“It’s a 1950s thriller and it has a lot of politics and it mirrors what is happening politically to a certain extent today,” said Pais. “It’s epic and it’s a really big movie. There are no superheroes, but it really feels like that size of movie. One thing I learned working with Alec Baldwin is that he has a level of intensity to him and I had to off-camera rise up to match his energy. As soon as I did that he said let me show you pictures of my family.”