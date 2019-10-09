CHICAGO (CBS) — A staff member at Juarez high school has been removed from the campus after “an allegation that one of our staff members engaged inappropriately with a student,” the school’s principal said in a letter to parents.
Principal Juan Carlos Ocon said he would not discuss specifics of the case, but said the CPS Office Of Inspector General is investigating.
According to Chicago police, officers responded on Sept. 27 to a DCFS hotline complaint about a 2018 incident at a schoo.
The victim, a 16-year-old female, said a male staff member “made sexually suggestive behaviors on June 1, 2018,” police said.
The teen said the man pulled down the waistband of his sweatpants, exposing his thigh and groin area. No one is in custody at this time.
“Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential,” Ocon said.
The Department Of Children and Family Services said it could not verify whether the agency was involved.