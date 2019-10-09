Baseball Report: Yankees Advance, Other MLB Division Series ContinueThe Yankees swept the Twins, and the Rays stay alive against Astros, while high-intensity series continue in the National League.

As Chicago Fire Relocates To Soldier Field, Franchise Looks To Revitalize Fan Interest Under New Leadership"Sports is very black and white that way. You either win or you lose. There’s such a hunger here among the fans to see a winner, so every aspect of the organization has to be world class from the front office to the players we put on the field."

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6 Pickups: Despite Rudolph Injury, Diontae Johnson A Solid WR OptionThe Steelers wide receiver leads the pack of potential waiver wire additions for Week 6 in the NFL.

Chicago Fire Moving Back To Soldier Field, Starting In 2020The Chicago Fire will return to Soldier Field, beginning with the 2020 season, after 14 years playing in Bridgeview.

Joe Maddon Reportedly Interviews With Los Angeles AngelsFormer Cubs Manager Joe Maddon reportedly interviewed with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and could be announced as that team’s manager in a day or two.

Bulls Fall Short To Milwaukee Bucks' B-Team In Preseason OpenerThe Chicago Bulls tipped off the preseason Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks’ B-team.