CHICAGO (CBS) — Bagpipers and people donning kilts will take over part of Michigan Avenue Wednesday as they walk for a cure for ALS.
The Chicago Police Honor Guard and Bagpipes and Drums of the Emerald Society Chicago Police are joining I AM ALS co-founder and patient Brian Wallach and other ALS patients and their families for the first Kilt Walk for a Cure for ALS research. The event celebrates raising $20,000 for ALS research.
The effort started with a tweet challenge to Wallach to build the I AM ALS Twitter following to 10,000. If he was successful, he was to raise $20,000 and walk down Michigan Avenue in a kilt.
He reached his goal within five days, and now the walk is becoming a reality.
Anyone who wants to support the effort is invited to join the walk.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and starts at Old Watertower, 109 E. Pearson St. in Chicago. The walk will end at Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave.
At the end of the walk Wallach will give a speech.