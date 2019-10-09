CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting food using a delivery app is something many of us do, but a South Loop man’s $8 craving ended up costing a lot more than that for residents of his building.

The man’s Uber Eats driver helped himself to some packages on the way out.

Police should have some good leads because after the delivery guy walked into the customer’s lobby in the South Loop, almost everything he did was caught on security camera.

The Uber Eats driver was delivering McDonald’s when he was buzzed into the building on the 1900 block of South Michigan Avenue by the hungry resident who ordered food on Sunday.

The security camera shows the driver with the bag in hand, and he is seen looking at the camera – which is in plain sight on the wall – before walking out of frame.

“Risky to do,” said building board member Adam Sertuche.

It isn’t just risky – it’s a crime. As seen on the surveillance video, residents say the Uber Eats driver takes not one, not two, not even three – but four packages from the library.

Afterward, the delivery driver calmly walks out. It wasn’t until the next day, Monday, that residents’ red flags went up.

“Another board member had informed me that a resident had complained that they might be missing a package, so then we just looked at the cameras and tried to find anybody suspicious,” Sertuche said.

And Sertuche said find him they did – caught red-handed taking residents’ stuff. The McDonald’s recipient, who did not want to talk on camera, still had his food receipt with the Uber Eats driver’s name on it – Tevin.

The customer said the man who handed him his food is the same guy who picked up the parcels in the video.

Sertuche said board members called Uber, called the city, and sent out a letter advising residents to meet delivery people in the vestibule.

They are still waiting to hear from Uber.

“Are they taking responsibility for their own employees and maybe their actions that go into this, because clearly firing the employee would be step one – but what else aside from that?” Sertuche said.

CBS 2 also reached out to Uber on Tuesday night, and in a statement an Uber representative said, “This is unacceptable and it’s not tolerated on the Uber app. As soon as we learned of this report, we removed this individual’s access to the app.”

The Uber representative said the company will also give any information it has about that now-former driver to Chicago Police. Police confirmed Tuesday night that they are investigating.