'Hurts Just A Hair Flashier Than Tua' Brent Stover On Heisman Race At Midway PointCBS Sports Network college football host Brent Stover discusses the current Heisman Trophy race, with Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts in the lead.

Bulls Blow Lead, Fall Short To New Orleans Pelicans In Preseason Tune-UpThe zaniness surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson hit the United Center Wednesday night, and the rookie phenom stole the show from the Bulls in a preseason tune-up.

Carmel Catholic High School’s Female Kicker Is A “Perfect” Addition To The Team"I think sometimes we're too scared to do something what is represented as just a boys thing. Girls should be able to anything guys can do."

Baseball Report: Yankees Advance, Other MLB Division Series ContinueThe Yankees swept the Twins, and the Rays stay alive against Astros, while high-intensity series continue in the National League.

As Chicago Fire Relocates To Soldier Field, Franchise Looks To Revitalize Fan Interest Under New Leadership"Sports is very black and white that way. You either win or you lose. There’s such a hunger here among the fans to see a winner, so every aspect of the organization has to be world class from the front office to the players we put on the field."

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6 Pickups: Despite Rudolph Injury, Diontae Johnson A Solid WR OptionThe Steelers wide receiver leads the pack of potential waiver wire additions for Week 6 in the NFL.