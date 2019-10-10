CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday was a special day for young Hawks fan Megan Hill.
The 14-year-old from Oregon, who has cystic fibrosis, became a fan of the Hawks after watching them with the 2015 Stanley Cup. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish program, she got to hang out with some of her heroes—and even walked the red carpet as well. It was great day for Megan and the Hawks.
“Brings us a little bit of excitement and always good to have a couple of smiles on the faces,” said Blackhawks star Patrick Kane. “It’s great to have her out there.”
“It was insane,” added Hill. “I was standing between Corey Crawford and Patrick Kane, and they were talking to me and each other and it was just another day.”
The red carpet walk, of course, came ahead of the Blackhawks’ home opener. The team was calling the home opener a bit of a restart to the season, after their six-day layoff.
But the excitement came back quickly.
The Blackhawks said they were expecting an angry and desperate 0-4 San Jose Sharks team to come into the United Center.
“I don’t think they’re really viewed as an 0-4 team, so I’m sure they’re trying to fix their struggles here,” said winger Patrick Kane. “It’ll be a good test for us.”
Head Coach Jeremy Colliton said Corey Crawford will be starting at the net for the home opener Thursday night. But he was quick to point out that we will see a lot of Crawford and also a lot of Robin Lehner at the net this season.