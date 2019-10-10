CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down from the Interstate 57-Bishop Ford Freeway merge to 83rd Street Thursday afternoon.
The closure was due to a police investigation, authorities said.
Illinois State Police said they were investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday.
At 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, two men – ages 22 and 20 – were shot in a car on the Dan Ryan at 87th Street. Two other men were in the car with them and drove them to Jackson Park Hospital.
Police also closed the Dan Ryan Tuesday night to search for shell casings.
No one had been arrested in the case as of Thursday afternoon.
By 5 p.m., all lanes were back open.