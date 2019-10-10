CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was injured after being struck by a squad car while pursuing an “armed person” Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said the officer was struck shortly after 1 p.m. in an alley on the 1800 block of South Drake.
“Each day we’re combating violence and gun violence in the city of Chicago,” said Area North Deputy Chief Ernest Cato.
He said police were monitoring a gang funeral and attempted to stop a vehicle after a person threw a handgun out of the car window. The gun was later recovered.
“We had an officer who exited a vehicle to pursue on foot. When he entered an alley, he was struck by assisting units,” Cato said.
Cato said several people were in the vehicle and fled. One officer chased them on foot and that’s when he was struck by a CPD vehicle.
“What I know at this point is that they attempted to stop the vehicle, someone threw a handgun out of the vehicle. When the officers put their equipment on, the vehicle took off,” Cato said.
The officer who was struck has been on the force for four-and-a-half years. He is in serious condition and is being stabilized.
According to CPD, two people are in custody and there’s a search for two others.