CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Shots were fired Thursday evening in the parking lot of the River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City.
The Macy’s store in the mall reported that it went on lockdown after the shots were fired outside the mall, located at River Oaks Drive and Torrence Avenue.
CBS 2 is told that customers cannot leave the store.
Video from Facebook indicated that numerous police officers and other emergency responders rushed to the scene.
It was not immediately confirmed whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.
The incident happened as worries were high in the area after a driver plowed through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in a sport-utility vehicle back on Friday, Sept. 20.
Javier Garcia, 22, was charged in that case with terrorism, which Schaumburg police say is an act that causes substantial damage to a building with five or more businesses. The damage needs to be $100,000 or more.