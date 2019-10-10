CHICAGO (CBS) — United Airlines recently hired some special employees to help travelers navigate through O’Hare International Airport.
The airline hired 20 Special Olympics athletes to learns the ins and outs of working at the airport as they work with customers assisting at check-in, travel through the airport and preparing for departure at the gate.
The airline says it is promoting the idea that employing people with disabilities can positively influence a company’s success.
“This is a part of United’s commitment to Special Olympics’ employment readiness for workforce development initiatives, joining the growing support for employment of people with disabilities as part of a societal shift toward promoting their independence and full participation in mainstream society,” the company said in a release.