CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers were inside Beachwalk Apartments minutes after a woman was attacked and robbed in her own apartment Tuesday night.
A neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, witnessed the aftermath of the attack and spoke only to CBS 2’s Eric Cox.
“It was just disbelief,” she said. “Fifteen Chicago police officers on your floor. She was shaken up and obviously crying.”
Detectives are still searching for the three men seen on video surveillance and believed to be responsible for the attack.
“Were they following her? Were they keeping tabs on her? It’s just very confusing right now and a little scary,” the neighbor said.
Now the renter wants something done about it.
“Clearly this shows that there is a fault in our building,” she said.
CBS 2 reached out to TLC Management, the company that runs Beachwalk Apartment, to talk about their security measures but had not heard back by 11 a.m. Thursday. The victim’s neighbor said she hasn’t heard from them either.
“I’m very frustrated that we have had no communication from our property management,” she said. “It’s kind of outrageous.”
Detectives said the woman told them she doesn’t know her attackers. Now they’re working to find out why she was targeted.
They say the men are armed and dangerous.