CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is facing federal charges for allegedly running an illegal sports gambling business based in Costa Rica.
Michael Frontier, who goes by several other names including “Ira Goldberg,” is accused of giving bettors gambling accounts at an online sportsbook in Costa Rica, according to an indictment in the U.S. District Court in Chicago.
Frontier, 35, collected or paid out to the bettors depending on the betting results, according to the 14-count indictment.
Frontier also allegedly fraudulently obtained a U.S. Bankruptcy Court order discharging his debts. This included a $1.5 million civil judgment against Frontier for negligence in a motorcycle accident.
The indictment, returned Thursday, charges Frontier with five counts of money laundering, five counts of making a false statement in a bankruptcy case, two counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of conducting an illegal gambling business and one count of making a false declaration before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Frontier’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.