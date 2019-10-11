CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Lawn Village Manager Larry Deetjen has been arrested, after he was identified as the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in neighboring Chicago Ridge on Thursday night, leaving the victim in critical condition.
Chicago Ridge police said, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a hit-and-run crash near 101st and Harlem.
The victim, 48-year-old Mark Berkshire, of Worth, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, after he was hit by a car, police said.
Chicago Ridge Police said, according to witnesses, the car that hit Berkshire was owned by the village of Oak Lawn. The car was located at a home near 51st Avenue and 96th Street in Oak Lawn, and the driver was identified as Deetjen, who was taken into custody.
Oak Lawn Police Chief Randy Palmer confirmed a village vehicle was involved in the crash, and Deetjen was identified as the driver.
Chicago Ridge Police said Deetjen and Oak Lawn Police are cooperating with the investigation, and charges were pending Friday morning.