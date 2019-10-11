CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) — One of the greatest college football players in history will forever be remembered on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.
A giant statue of Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus was unveiled Friday afternoon outside Memorial Stadium. The larger-than-life bronze statue stands 12-feet tall and weighs 1,000 lbs — commemorating Butkus.
The Hall of Famer was there to accept the unveiling. He was unfiltered, honest and in typical Dick Butkus fashion, there was absolutely no fluff. He’s a guy who calls it like he sees it. And Butkus says it’s an honor.
“I deserve it?” asked Butkus. “Maybe the kids today would say it, but it’s a very humbling deal and you wonder why, man? I did what I was supposed to do and sh*t, I had fun knocking the sh*t out of people.”