Filed Under:Chicago Bears, Dick Butkus, U of I, UIUC, University of Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) — One of the greatest college football players in history will forever be remembered on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.

A giant statue of Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus was unveiled Friday afternoon outside Memorial Stadium. The larger-than-life bronze statue stands 12-feet tall and weighs 1,000 lbs — commemorating Butkus.

The Hall of Famer was there to accept the unveiling. He was unfiltered, honest and in typical Dick Butkus fashion, there was absolutely no fluff. He’s a guy who calls it like he sees it. And Butkus says it’s an honor.

“I deserve it?” asked Butkus. “Maybe the kids today would say it, but it’s a very humbling deal and you wonder why, man? I did what I was supposed to do and sh*t, I had fun knocking the sh*t out of people.”