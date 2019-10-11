CHICAGO (CBS)– Two months ago, CBS 2 reported on a marquee, at the Patio Theater, hanging over a road in Portage Park that people feared would collapse and trucks could hit it. On Thursday, that happened.
A photo posted on Facebook shows proof that trucks actually do hit it.
Records from the Chicago Department of Buildings show the Patio Theater failed at least six inspections in the past year. Some of the citations did involve the signage, but the city says the “damage is superficial and not structural.”
CBS 2 went to Chros Bauman, who just became the owner of the Patio Theater.
“I bought it and just systematically taking one project at a time, it’s a huge building,” he said. “First thing we’re doing that will show the most is the marquee. We’re going to cut it down 12 inches and totally re-do the facade.”
He’s already secured the funds.
Either way, Bauman’s goal is to get this 100-year-old theater safe and up and running.
“They’re never going to rebuild these old buildings so we’ve got to take care of them,” he said. “We’ve got to take care of the history of them.”
Bauman says permits to start construction and repairs should be in next week.