Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 6: Sit Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery Against VikingsThe Fantasy Football Today crew explains why you should avoid Eagles stars Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery in their matchup with the Vikings.

Blackhawks Fall Short To Until-Tonight Winless SharksPatrick Marleau scored two goals in his first game back with San Jose, and the Sharks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season.

Blackhawks Walk Red Carpet For Home Opener With Special GuestThursday was a special day for young Hawks fan Megan Hill.

'Hurts Just A Hair Flashier Than Tua' Brent Stover On Heisman Race At Midway PointCBS Sports Network college football host Brent Stover discusses the current Heisman Trophy race, with Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts in the lead.

Bulls Blow Lead, Fall Short To New Orleans Pelicans In Preseason Tune-UpThe zaniness surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson hit the United Center Wednesday night, and the rookie phenom stole the show from the Bulls in a preseason tune-up.

Carmel Catholic High School’s Female Kicker Is A “Perfect” Addition To The Team"I think sometimes we're too scared to do something what is represented as just a boys thing. Girls should be able to anything guys can do."