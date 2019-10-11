CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine of the 10 most expensive ZIP codes for renters in Illinois in 2019 are in the Chicago city limits, according to a new release by RentCafe.
The study looked at 7,000 ZIP codes and rents in 17 million apartments across the country.
Rent in the 60606 ZIP code, which covers parts of West Loop Gate and the Loop, is up 4.6% and is the highest in Chicago for the second year in a row.
The second most expensive Chicago ZIP code is 60654, where apartment prices are $2,761 on average.
The Most Expensive ZIP Codes for Renters in 2019 in Ilinois
- 60606 – Average rent is $2,770
- 60654 – Average rent is $2,761
- 60611 – Average rent is $2,679
- 60601 – Average rent is $2,616
- 60622 – Average rent is $2,553
- 60605 – Average rent is $2,459
- 60642 – Average rent is $2,445
- 60607 – Average rent is $2,436
- 60661 – Average rent is $2,293
- 60010 – Average rent is $2,267
