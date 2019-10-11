CHICAGO (CBS) — Orland Park Police are warning residents after a rabid bat was found in the southwest suburb Wednesday.
A bat was found in the 11200 block of Cameron Parkway and submitted for rabies examination, according to a notice sent to Orland Park by Cook County officials. The Illinois State Public Health Laboratory determined the bat was rabid.
Cook County advises residents to keep their pets on a leash when outside, and to make sure the pets are immediately given the rabies vaccine if they aren’t already vaccinated.
Residents are told not to handle any bats, skunks or wild animals. If any such animals are found, contact the Cook County Department of Animal Control.