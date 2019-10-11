CHICAGO (CBS)– A swastika was found in a building at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign earlier this week, according to university officials.
According to an email from Chancellor Robert Jones, the swastika was found in the Foreign Languages Building on Oct. 7. He said an investigation has been launched.
However, based on an email sent to the university community, this is not the only incident involving anti-Semitism on campus.
“In addition, concerns were raised about a recent presentation with anti-Semitic content at a staff development program by a Housing student-worker,” Jones said. “Housing staff have been meeting individually with all who were present to understand fully the presentation and the nature of the conversations that followed.”
The chancellor said the presentation involved 11 student-employees and one full-time staff member.
Jones said in order to address both incidents, the following actions are being taken:
- The Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs has initiated an immediate, full review of the hiring, training and professional oversight and management processes of our Resident Advisors and Multicultural Advocates.
- The university is instituting Anti-Semitism training for all housing staff, resident advisors and multicultural advocates.
- The university will commission an external review of University Housing multicultural educational programs to help identify and to implement best practices based on leading national peers.
“I want to state publicly and unequivocally that acts and expressions of anti-Semitism are acts and expressions of hatred and discrimination that are in direct opposition to our core values,” Jones said. “The idea that any individual feels threatened for expression of personal religious or ethnic identity is unacceptable.”