CHICAGO (CBS) — A recent video shows what seems to be a mouse nibbling on cheese — but that cheese is in the deli of a suburban grocery store.

Christopher Allison says he shot this video at the Food 4 Less in southwest suburban Alsip Wednesday night.

He was there to grab some deli items for sandwiches when he saw a rodent nibbling away on the counter and grabbed his phone to record.

The mayor of Alsip says the store destroyed all of the products in that counter and had records from some prior pest control visits.