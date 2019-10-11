



Cheryl Angelelli told CBS 2 she never imaged today she and her partner would be the top wheelchair dance couple in the United States.

Angelelli, at the age of 14, broke her neck in a swimming accident.

She is now the co-founder of Dance Mobility, a movement to help other individuals in wheelchairs learn to ballroom dance, and Saturday she’s holding her first class in Illinois.

Cheryl is working with Fred Astaire Dance Studios, starting with their South Barrington location.

Their studio will become the 4th Dance Mobility program launched in the United States.

For one of the studio owners Jesse Desoto, who’s been an instructor for 21 years, it’s a new adventure he’s proud to be a part of.

“Where we can start getting ballroom dancing into the hand of people with disabilities, maybe people who thought this was never something they could do. And their taking this program to new heights,” he said. “From here we’re hoping to take this pilot program and we’re going to take it and we are going to take it and start building it in Illinois.”

The class is free and meets Saturday at noon. There is still room to join and you don’t need a partner.

Jesse says all are welcome even to just come and watch. Afterward, Cheryl and Tamerlan will perform for the crowd.

For more information visit www.fredastaireillinois.com