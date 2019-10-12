CHICAGO (CBS)– While sunny, Saturday is going to be a windy day with cold temperatures.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, temperatures will be 13 degrees below the norm for this time of year. He said powerful winds with gusts 35 to 40 miles per hour will make it feel even colder.
A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for areas away from the lake.
The Chicago Marathon will step off Sunday with low temperatures around 44 degrees. Winds will strengthen as the day goes on.
The rest of the week is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday.