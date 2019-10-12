



– The Chicago Teachers Union has yet to reach an agreement with Chicago Public Schools, but CTU officials said they’ve opened the way to a “path” to an agreement.

Rank-and-file CTU members, along with elected CTU officers, gave an update Saturday afternoon after another round of early morning negotiations. CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the union proposed a structure on two components: class size and staffing.

“The CTU went today with an outline, with a structure, which we feel like modifies some of our original proposals and gives the mayor a path to get to an agreement if that’s her desire,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey also said the union remains committed to the push for more nurses, social workers and other key players in schools, but is open to a “phase-in” process.

He said they made modifications on some of those related proposals.

The union has set a strike date of Oct. 17, after pleading for better pay and benefits along with improved class sizes and staffing levels.

The city has been offering teachers a 16% total raise over a five-year contract.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot voiced her doubts on Friday of the likelihood of reaching an agreement, saying the CTU was “refusing to negotiate in good faith, and instead is determined to strike at all costs” after a bargaining session. The CTU, meanwhile, called the city’s contract offer “a joke.”

Sharkey said Saturday that negotiations had been better than the day before.

The next negotiating session with the city is set for Monday.