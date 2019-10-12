CHICAGO (CBS)– Marilyn Hartman, who’s been dubbed a “serial stowaway” was arrested again at O’Hare Airport Friday night and is now facing charges.
According to Chicago police, the 67-year-old was found at terminal 1, checkpoint 2 at the airport and was seen attempting to pass through security without a boarding pass or identification.
Hartman was taken into custody was charged with one felony count of criminal trespass.
Police said Hartman was on probation for a prior trespass incident and is prohibited from going to O’Hare or Midway Airports without a boarding pass.
Among other incidents, in May of 2019, Harman was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.
Hartman told a Cook County judge in May that she apologizes to the airport and for “causing problems for them.” As part of her plea deal, she can’t go to Chicago’s O’Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. She entered the plea to a criminal trespassing charge.
Hartman is expected to appear in court on Oct, 13. at 9 a.m.