  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:30 PMMadam Secretary
    10:30 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:30 PMJoel Osteen
    12:00 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:carbon monoxide leak, Center Ice of DuPage, Dan Bernstein, Glen Ellyn, Hockey Venue, Youth Hockey


GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) — A hockey and ice skating venue near Glen Ellyn was evacuated Sunday evening due to what witnesses said was a carbon monoxide leak.

The Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company was called to the Center Ice of DuPage, at 1-N-450 Highland Ave. in unincorporated Glen Ellyn, just before 7 p.m. The fire company said the building was evacuated after 200 ppm of carbon monoxide was measured, and Nicor gas was called to turn off service.

Youth hockey games were either in progress or about to start at the time, according to WSCR 670 The Score host Dan Bernstein.

Bernstein players in a Wheaton vs. Hinsdale youth hockey game were getting sick when the venue was evacuated. The Chicago South team was about to take on another Wheaton team when the Glen Ellyn Fire Department ordered the evacuation, Bernstein tweeted.

The youth hockey players seemed “unbothered” as they hung out in the parking lot, Bernstein tweeted. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were seen in video from the scene, and the fire company brought in a heavy-duty exhaust fan.

The exhaust fan was the MABAS Division 1 Mobile Ventilation Unit and was brought in from Elk Grove Village, the fire company said.

Another parent, Kim Langlotz-Nass, posted video showing first responders with a stretcher set up.

 

Langlotz-Nass told CBS 2 she is the parent of a Wheaton West youth hockey player, and said she was told the fire department said carbon monoxide came from heaters in the ceiling above the bleachers.

Bernstein also tweeted that youth hockey players had to go to a nearby Portillo’s restaurant in full hockey gear because they couldn’t get to their lockers.