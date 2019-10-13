



— A hockey and ice skating venue near Glen Ellyn was evacuated Sunday evening due to what witnesses said was a carbon monoxide leak.

The Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company was called to the Center Ice of DuPage, at 1-N-450 Highland Ave. in unincorporated Glen Ellyn, just before 7 p.m. The fire company said the building was evacuated after 200 ppm of carbon monoxide was measured, and Nicor gas was called to turn off service.

Youth hockey games were either in progress or about to start at the time, according to WSCR 670 The Score host Dan Bernstein.

Parking lot full of players from two rinks. Chicago South was about to take the ice vs. the other Wheaton team, and Glen Ellyn FD came in and ordered evac. pic.twitter.com/nrbOF7MrUN — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) October 14, 2019

Bernstein players in a Wheaton vs. Hinsdale youth hockey game were getting sick when the venue was evacuated. The Chicago South team was about to take on another Wheaton team when the Glen Ellyn Fire Department ordered the evacuation, Bernstein tweeted.

The youth hockey players seemed “unbothered” as they hung out in the parking lot, Bernstein tweeted. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were seen in video from the scene, and the fire company brought in a heavy-duty exhaust fan.

Kids seem unbothered, at least. Opponents hanging out in the lot. pic.twitter.com/hNxbtmN51J — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) October 14, 2019

The exhaust fan was the MABAS Division 1 Mobile Ventilation Unit and was brought in from Elk Grove Village, the fire company said.

GEFD now deploying exhaust fan. pic.twitter.com/S0g0ph9rq8 — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) October 14, 2019

Another parent, Kim Langlotz-Nass, posted video showing first responders with a stretcher set up.

Langlotz-Nass told CBS 2 she is the parent of a Wheaton West youth hockey player, and said she was told the fire department said carbon monoxide came from heaters in the ceiling above the bleachers.

Bernstein also tweeted that youth hockey players had to go to a nearby Portillo’s restaurant in full hockey gear because they couldn’t get to their lockers.