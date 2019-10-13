Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Marathon, Chicago Marathon Winners


CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2019 Chicago Marathon kicked off with the first wave of runners at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Here are the 2019 winners:

Elite Runners Men:

Lawrence Cherono: 2:05:45

Elite Runners Women:

Brigid Kosgei: 2:14:04

She broke the world marathon record in Chicago Sunday.

Wheelchair Race Men:

Daniel Romanchuk: 1:30:26

Wheelchair Race Women:

Manuela Schaer: 1:41:08

This is a developing story.