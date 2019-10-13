CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2019 Chicago Marathon kicked off with the first wave of runners at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Here are the 2019 winners:
Elite Runners Men:
Lawrence Cherono: 2:05:45
BREAKING: After a very close men’s race, Lawrence Cherono from Kenya is our 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon champion! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/0Da0rq1H2q
— Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019
Elite Runners Women:
Brigid Kosgei: 2:14:04
She broke the world marathon record in Chicago Sunday.
Former world record holder @paulajradcliffe poses with Brigid Kosgei at the finish after Kosgei broke the record this morning at the 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon 🏆 pic.twitter.com/niyGYZJ5Tp
— Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019
Wheelchair Race Men:
Daniel Romanchuk: 1:30:26
BREAKING: Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schär both defend their 2018 titles and are our 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon champions! pic.twitter.com/G1Ar1UEe8X
— Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019
Wheelchair Race Women:
Manuela Schaer: 1:41:08
