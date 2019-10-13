CHICAGO (CBS) — A frost advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area for the overnight hours, as temperatures might dip down to freezing.
The frost advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday. All of northern and central Illinois are affected, as well as most of northern and central Indiana, northern Wisconsin, and parts of eastern Iowa.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports temperatures may dip to the freezing point of 32 briefly, and patchy frost is expected.
The official forecast low for Sunday night is 34.
Mostly sunny skies return on Monday with highs in the low to mid-50s.
As for the rest of the week, a few showers will return briefly on Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain cool through the end of the week.
By the weekend, we’re back into the 60s. But showers return by the weekend as well.