MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — A Shorewood man is dead after being hit by car while out of his own vehicle on I-57.
The accident happened at 12:51 a.m. Sunday.
Jesse C. Walker, 57, was standing outside his blue 2011 Ford pickup truck on the left shoulder of the interstate at Kedzie Avenue in Markham, Illinois State Police said.
A silver 2011 Mercury sedan was in the middle lane when its driver, a 32-year-old woman, lost control, police said. Her car struck both Walker himself and his pickup truck and Walker was killed, police said.
The driver of the Mercury was treated for minor injuries, police said.
All lanes were shut down for more than three hours for investigation after the crash, police said.