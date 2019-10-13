CHICAGO (CBS)– A 63-year-old man was found unresponsive after a crash in Long Grove on Sunday.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the crash site in the area of Route 22 and Miranda Lane, and found the driver of a 2007 Toyota Sienna unresponsive.
Sheriff’s deputies initiated life-saving efforts until the man was relieved by the Long Grove Fire Protection District Paramedics, Lake County officials said.
“Preliminary investigation shows the Toyota was traveling eastbound on Route 22 at a slow rate of speed. For an unknown reason the driver veered across the westbound lanes, into the ditch, and struck several trees,” officials stated in a press release.
The driver, a resident of unincorporated Deerfield, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash is under investigation and officials said investigators are working to determine if this crash could be “medically related.”