TORONTO (CBS) — The Bulls were in Toronto Sunday night, with Wendell Carter seeing his first action of the preseason.
Carter was a little rusty on the offense, scoring only two points on one-of-six shooting. But the one shot he did make was impressive – an alley-oop jam off a pick and roll.
The Bulls were led by 26 points from Zach Lavine, including a monster one-hand jam off the long feed from Tomas Satoransky.
Top draft pick Coby White added 18 more points off the bench, including four three-pointers.
And the Toronto Raptors sat most of their starters – helping the Bulls cruise to a 105-91 win and their first win of the preseason.