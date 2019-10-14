CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood late Sunday night, police confirm.
His mother was in the front seat of the car when three men came up and started shooting. The boy’s older brother now identifies the boy as King Goodman and confirms the car was his.
That boy was in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital at 5:20 Monday morning.
The shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. at 52nd and Peoria on the South Side.
Police say the little boy, his mother and two other children were all sitting in the Pontiac at the time of the shooting.
The woman says when she sped away, not stopping until she got to a Shell Gas Station on 55th and Halsted in Englewood where she flagged down an officer for help.
Officers brought the little boy to the hospital, where his family waited by his side Monday morning.
No arrests have been made.