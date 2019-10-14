CHICAGO (CBS) — It was another cool day in Chicago ahead of our next weather maker.
A system that comes diving in from the northwest will bring the chance for scattered showers on Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. Breezy conditions will accompany this system as it approaches Chicago.
Winds really pick up, from the northwest, with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday. Wednesday then brings mostly cloudy skies and strong, gusty, winds. A warming trend then heads our way late in the week.
Forecast:
Monday Night: Clear, low 40s, light SE wind.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and a t-storm. High around 60. Winds 15 gusting to 25.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, low 40s. 20 mph wind gusting to 30.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. High of 50. NW wind 20 mph gusting to 30.
Thursday: Sunshine, middle 50s.
Friday: Some sunshine, low 60s.
—Ed Curran and Mary Kay Kleist