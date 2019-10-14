CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged with attempted murder Monday after authorities said he threw a bowling ball at a man’s head and left him in a coma last month.
Demetrius Easton is charged in the attack on the night of Wednesday Sept. 4 at the Town Hall Bowl, at 5025 W. 25th St. in Cicero. Video footage shows Damante Williams, 28, being hit with the ball after a man police say is Easton lifts it over his own head and throws it at Williams.
Police said the bowling ball weighed 14 pounds.
The severe injury sent Williams to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was in a coma. He suffered a skull fracture.
Cicero police detectives recovered surveillance video, and also found Facebook videos capturing the incident. Detectives also disseminated a still image of the suspect, police said.
Cicero police said detectives received numerous phone tips identifying the assailant as Easton. Police secured an arrest warrant through the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office on charges of attempted first-degree murder.
On Sunday, Calumet Park police came across Easton in their jurisdiction and a name check revealed that he was wanted on the warrant, police said. He was arrested and turned over to Cicero police.
Easton is due in Maybrook Court in Maywood on Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.