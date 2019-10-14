CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in critical condition Monday afternoon after being struck in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight on the city’s West Side.
The man was walking in an alley behind the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood at 11:22 a.m., when a black sedan pulled up, police said.
Someone in the car began firing shots at the man. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest, and arm, police said.
The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was in critical condition, police said.
Area North detectives were investigating.