CHICAGO (CBS) — Gary police shot a man armed with a knife, after he charged at an officer Monday morning, police said.
Police said, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of an “aggressive, unwanted subject” on the 4300 block of East Dunes Highway.
When police arrived, a man armed with a knife charged at an officer, who shot the man, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. The officer was not injured.
Gary police said the Lake County Sheriff’s office was investigating the shooting.