Wendell Carter Rusty On Offense, But Bulls Top Raptors In Toronto Preseason MatchThe Bulls were in Toronto Sunday night, with Wendell Carter seeing his first action of the preseason.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Sets World Marathon Record In ChicagoBrigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event.

Bears Expected To Place Kyle Long On Injured Reserve AgainThe Bears offensive line will most likely have a new look when they take on the New Orleans Saints next week.

Winless Blackhawks Defeated By Winnipeg Jets In OvertimeThe Winnipeg Jets rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.

Dick Butkus Honored With 12-Foot-Tall Statue At University Of IllinoisOne of the greatest college football players in history will forever be remembered on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.

The 2019 Chicago Marathon: What You Need To KnowThe Bank of America Chicago Marathon is Sunday, and here is what you need to know about the race.