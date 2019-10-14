



A North Side man has been charged in the deaths of five people shot dead in the Northwest Side’s Dunning neighborhood over the weekend.

Krysztof Marek, 66, has been charged with five felony counts of first degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Marek was arrested Oct. 12 shortly after 5:30 p.m. and is charged with the murders of a 61-year-old man, a 65-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 30 to 35-year-old woman and a 40 to 45-year-old man in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road, police said. Marek is due to appear for a bond hearing at noon Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

According to a tweet from CPD, the incident was the result of a dispute between Marek and his neighbors.

Investigators say Marek, who lived in the building for about 15 years, exited his own apartment and walked into a neighbor’s apartment. He shot four people who were seated at a table eating dinner there, killing them all, police said.

He then went upstairs to the third floor, entered another apartment, and shot a woman there, police say. That woman was first taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police officials, but she also died late Saturday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified two of the five victims. One is identified as Tsvetanka Kostadinova, age unknown, and another is identified as Jolanta Topolska, 53.

Kostadinova was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, as were two other victims, the Medical Examiner’s office said. Another victim died of multiple gunshot wounds, and another died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

While the Medical Examiner’s office had not released the names of the other three victims, crosses set up in front of the condo building identified two of them as Danail Mladenov and Ivaylo Popov.

Investigators recovered the shooter’s handgun and are looking into how he got it.

In 2017, Marek filed for bankruptcy, and DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., filed foreclosure against him at his condo. The foreclosure lawsuit is still pending.